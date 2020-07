Police say the man was shot in the head. The identity of the man has not been released.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A body of a man was found by police shot to death in a driveway Monday.

Police said they responded to the area of John Street after receiving calls of gunshots in the area. Officers found a man who seemed to have a gunshot wound to his head and a handgun was found at the scene,

