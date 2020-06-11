PD: Car stolen in broad daylight in Plainville

Plainville Police released a video on November 5, of a person stealing a car from inside of a garage.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The Plainville Police Department is issuing a warning to residents to protect their cars by locking them.

In a video posted onto the Plainville Police Department's Facebook, showing a ring camera of a car robbery.

A red car is seen driving through an unnamed neighborhood, is seen turning around and stopping in front of a house in the background. A person is seen leaving the car, entering the open garage and then drive away.

Police are reminding residents to make sure to take their keys, fobs, and other valuables out of their car. Also lock your house and garage doors. They also advised parents with babies and toddlers to put their children in the house first before unloading anything from the car.