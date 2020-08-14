PD: Dementia patient carjacked, kidnapped at West Hartford post office

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect jumped into the still-running car with the suspect inside. She was left at a supermarket.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An elderly woman who suffers from dementia was carjacked and kidnapped Thursday in front of a post office.

Police say they received a 911 call from a person who reported her car stolen for the West Hartford Post Office parking lot on 121 Shield Street. The woman also said her 90-year-old mother was still in the car.

The carjacker entered the still-running car and drove away with the woman, eventually leaving her at a supermarket in West Hartford.

Officers soon found the stolen car being driven by the suspect and chase ensued into Hartford.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Almendina of Hartford, was arrested at home in Hartford. Police used a cell phone ping to locate the car.

Almendina is facing multiple charges including kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He was held on a $250,000 bond and arraigned on August 14.