PD: Employees 'pistol whipped' during armed robbery in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery on Saturday which involved some of the employees being injured.

Officers responded to the AT&T store on the Berlin Turnpike around 7:30 p.m. Police say there were three black men who forced their way into the store with guns and pistol-whipped two employees.

The employees suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspects took merchandise and fled the store.

The suspects were wearing face masks. One of the suspects was said to have worn a black knit style mask with a pom-pom on top. Another suspect wore a white full-face mask with a skull on it and was described as having dark twisted hair. The last suspect was said to be wearing a black shiny mask.