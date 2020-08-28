PD: Man attacks Hartford gas station employee after an argument regarding his lack of mask

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a gas station employee Wednesday morning.
The man entered a local gas station store and got into an argument with the employee regarding his lack of face mask and issues with the gas pump. The man then struck the employee in the head with a glass bottle and then began to destroy the store.
The suspect then opened the cash register, took cash, and drove away in a light blue Ford Fusion.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) Tips remain anonymous.