PD: Men arrested after trying to ship karaoke machine filled with marijuana

NORWALK, Conn. — Two men were arrested on January 11 after they allegedly tried to ship a karaoke machine filled with marijuana.

Police say they received a call from a local package shipping business asking for help. The business suspected the two men of trying to ship marijuana out of the United States.

Officers responded to the package shipping business and found about two pounds of marijuana hidden inside the karaoke machine. The two, identified by Police as Demitrius and Medas, were arrested in the parking lot and charged.

Police also seized $2,000.