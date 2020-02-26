PD: Southington man assaults woman, fires illegal gun in Motel 6

Police said the gun had an illegal high capacity magazine

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man is facing multiple charges after police said he assaulted a woman and shot a gun inside a Motel 6.

Police said they were called to the Motel 6 on Queen Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a "dispute".

Through an investigation, they learned that 54-year-old Joshua Wilson was staying at a room at the motel when he got into a dispute with a woman who was staying there with him.

According to police, during the fight, Wilson allegedly threw the victim to the floor and struck her in the head repeatedly. Wilson then reportedly took a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim before lifting it, and firing it into the wall of the room. Police said the bullet pierced that wall and two more rooms that were not occupied.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Police said after firing the gun, Wilson left the room with the gun in a box. It was found a short distance away on the motel's property by officers.

Wilson did not have a permit to carry the gun, according to police. During their investigation, they learned that the gun had an illegal high capacity magazine in it, and there were three more in the room.

Police have charged Wilson with:

Unlawful discharge

Assault in the 3rd

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd

Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

Possession of large-capacity magazines.