PD: Suspect crashes car into several vehicles, store before running away with 8-month old in Hamden

Police say the crashes happened in the area of the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street. There were no serious injuries reported.

HAMDEN, Conn — Police are looking for a suspect who they say crashed into multiple cars and a store Monday evening.

On November 16, officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue for a car crash. An investigation showed a car that was traveling north on Dixwell Avenue hit two other vehicles before fleeing the scene. Police say moments later, the same car was traveling southbound and hit five more vehicles at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street. Finally, the car hit Tint Works located at 923 Dixwell Avenue.

Police say the driver of the car was last seen "running eastbound on Morse Street," with an eight-month-old baby strapped in a car seat. Officers were able to find the baby later who was with family members. There were no serious injuries reported.