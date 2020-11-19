PD: Suspect tries to steal marked police cruiser in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The North Haven Police Department is warning residents to remain vigilant and to lock their car doors.
In a Facebook video posted on their page Wednesday, a car is seen pulling up to a drive around 9:45 PM on the west side of town. Someone gets out of the car and tries the door handle on one of the North Haven Police officer's marked cruiser.
North Haven Police warned residents that if suspects are bold enough to try and steal police cars, they will not think twice about resident's cars.
Watch the video below: