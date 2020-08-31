PD: Woman found dead inside Windsor Locks home

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide Monday around 1 pm.
A man called 911 saying a murder had occurred in the town. Police rushed to the scene and found the caller. When they entered the home, they found a woman suffering from knife wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police say the caller was a man who knew the woman each other. They were relatives. The man was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of the woman. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and scheduled to be in court on September 1.
The suspect or the victim, have not been identified yet by police. There are no other suspects and police say the domestic incident was isolated.