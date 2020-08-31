PD: Woman found dead inside Windsor Locks home

A man called 911 saying a murder had occurred in the town. Police rushed to the scene and found the caller. When they entered the home, they found a woman suffering from knife wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police say the caller was a man who knew the woman each other. They were relatives. The man was taken into police custody and charged with the murder of the woman. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and scheduled to be in court on September 1.