Pedestrian in North Branford struck and killed by hit and run driver

Officers were called to 27 Branford Road for a medical incident. When they arrived, they found a person dead near the roadway.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — One person was killed Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in North Branford on Branford Road.

Officers were called to 27 Branford Road for a medical incident. When they arrived, they found a person dead near the roadway. The identity of this individual is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

South Central Regional Traffic Unit and the North Branford Detective Bureau are investigating the suspicious death. Police said they believe the person was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Police said, "The evading vehicle should have front right damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield."

If you or anyone you know has information which can assist the North Branford Police Department, please contact the North Branford Police at 203-484-2703 or the North Branford Anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.