Man killed in hit and run in Hartford

The incident happened on Main and Rosemont Street on Friday night.

HARTFORD, Conn — A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Hartford on Friday night.

Police said that just before 6:30 p.m., they were called to Main St. between Tower Ave and Rosemont St. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. A couple of officers were in the vicinity and were able to respond quickly.

A FOX61 crew on the scene saw an individual receiving CPR in an ambulance and later Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed the crash to be fatal.

Police said the victim was a middle-aged man, he was unresponsive. and pronounced dead at the hospital. he has not been indtenfied.

We'll bring you further updates as they come along.

-A couple of officers were in the vicinity and were able to respond quickly

-Middle-aged man, not identified yet, was unresponsive. Pronounced dead at the hospital

-City cameras captured the incident. Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed

-Police now looking for a grey Jeep, possible Grand Cherokee, with Vermont plates

-Asking people to be on the look out, and anyone with information should call police

