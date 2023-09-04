New Haven man hit pedestrian with vehicle during fight in East Haven, 3 people arrested: Police

Firefighters extricated the victim and treated him on the scene before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three people are under arrest after one of them hit someone with a car and trapped them under the car, East Haven police said.

East Haven police and fire crews were called to the area of Glen Haven and Thornton Drives around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian hit.

Arriving crews found a man under the car with serious injuries. Firefighters extricated the victim and treated him on the scene before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

A fight was taking place between two groups of people when the victim was struck, police said. Anthony Kosko, 29, of New Haven, was in a Honda Accord and accelerated the car toward the victim and hit him, the investigation revealed. Kosko then ran off, but came back a short time later to speak to officers, police said.

Kosko was taken into custody and was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, breach of peace, and evading responsibility resulting in serious injury. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Two others were arrested in connection to the incident: Erin Kisej, 35, of Stratford was charged with breach of peace and criminal mischief, and Tyler Paolini, 29, of Trumbull, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were released on a $2,500 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

