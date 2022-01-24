'Peeping Tom' accused of looking into window of Wallingford home: police

Wallingford police said 40-year-old Craige Stephens of New Britain was arrested by warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A New Britain man is accused of being a "Peeping Tom" after police received reports from Wallingford residents of someone looking into people's windows in town.

Wallingford police said 40-year-old Craige Stephens of New Britain was arrested by warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

During 2020 and 2021, police said they received multiple reports from Wallingford residents of a "Peeping Tom" looking through people's windows.

In July 2021, officers responded to Clifton Street for a report that someone in a victim's backyard was looking into the home through the window.

Responding officers found concrete blocks stacked near the window. Officers say they also found several other pieces of evidence in the area.

After a lengthy investigation involving several search warrants, Wallingford police said they arrested Stephens and charged him with voyeurism, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on March 2.

The Canton police also arrested Stephens for a similar incident in October 2021, Wallingford police said.

