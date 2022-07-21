Another People's United Bank robbed, this time in Southington

There was a robbery at the People’s Bank in West Hartford Wednesday, a robbery at the People’s Bank in Glastonbury on Saturday and at the People’s Bank in Watertown.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop on North Main Street was robbed Monday evening, the Southington Police Department announced.

A police investigation revealed that two men had approached two separate teller windows and provided the tellers with a note demanding money, officers said.

The men were wearing surgical-style masks and hats that obscured their faces, police said.

There were no weapons displayed or implied during the robbery, according to police. Police have not released photographs or vehicle information at this time.

This incident comes as part of a series of robberies at People’s United Banks around Connecticut. It is not clear whether any of these robberies are connected.

There was a robbery at the People’s Bank in West Hartford on Wednesday, a robbery at the People’s Bank in Glastonbury on Saturday and at the People’s Bank in Watertown on Friday.

The Southington Police Department’s Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident and working with surrounding agencies. They are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Adam Tillotson at the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1600, ext: 2366 or ATillotson@SouthingtonPolice.org.

