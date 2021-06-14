Person assaulted by man armed with hammer: Winchester police

Officer had to fire stun gun at suspect

WINCHESTER, Connecticut — A man armed with a hammer was subdued by police early Sunday after he allegedly attacked someone with the construction tool turned weapon.

Police were called to a home on Main Street around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a domestic violence home invasion with an armed male suspect.

Police said the man was reported to be armed with a hammer and had assaulted one of the people in the house which resulted in a broken jaw.

Police said Officer Joshua Blass was the first officer on the scene and found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old David Pope, wielding the hammer outside the residence.

The armed suspect kept walking toward Blass and would not comply with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon. Blass used a stun gun on the suspect and he was placed under arrest.

Pope was charged with:

Home Invasion

Risk of Injury to a minor (6 counts)

Assault 2nd Degree

Violation of a Protective Order (2 counts)

Threatening 2nd Degree

Criminal Attempt to Assault an Officer

Interfering/Resisting

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (3 counts)

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Disorderly Conduct

The adult victim injured required hospitalization for their injuries. The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment.

Pope was already out on a $25,000 bond for another domestic violence case. For the incident on Sunday, he was held on a $250,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.