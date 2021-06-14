Person assaulted by man armed with hammer: Winchester police

WINCHESTER, Connecticut — A man armed with a hammer was subdued by police early Sunday after he allegedly attacked someone with the construction tool turned weapon.
Police were called to a home on Main Street around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a domestic violence home invasion with an armed male suspect.
Police said the man was reported to be armed with a hammer and had assaulted one of the people in the house which resulted in a broken jaw.
Police said Officer Joshua Blass was the first officer on the scene and found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old David Pope, wielding the hammer outside the residence.
The armed suspect kept walking toward Blass and would not comply with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon. Blass used a stun gun on the suspect and he was placed under arrest.
Pope was charged with:
- Home Invasion
- Risk of Injury to a minor (6 counts)
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Violation of a Protective Order (2 counts)
- Threatening 2nd Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Assault an Officer
- Interfering/Resisting
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (3 counts)
- Breach of Peace 2nd Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
The adult victim injured required hospitalization for their injuries. The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment.
Pope was already out on a $25,000 bond for another domestic violence case. For the incident on Sunday, he was held on a $250,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
