Person assaulted by man armed with hammer: Winchester police

Officer had to fire stun gun at suspect
WINCHESTER, Connecticut — A man armed with a hammer was subdued by police early Sunday after he allegedly attacked someone with the construction tool turned weapon.

Police were called to a home on Main Street around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a domestic violence home invasion with an armed male suspect.

Police said the man was reported to be armed with a hammer and had assaulted one of the people in the house which resulted in a broken jaw.

Police said Officer Joshua Blass was the first officer on the scene and found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old David Pope, wielding the hammer outside the residence.

The armed suspect kept walking toward Blass and would not comply with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon. Blass used a stun gun on the suspect and he was placed under arrest.

Pope was charged with:

  • Home Invasion
  • Risk of Injury to a minor (6 counts)
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Violation of a Protective Order (2 counts)
  • Threatening 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Assault an Officer
  • Interfering/Resisting
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (3 counts)
  • Breach of Peace 2nd Degree
  • Disorderly Conduct

The adult victim injured required hospitalization for their injuries. The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment.

Pope was already out on a $25,000 bond for another domestic violence case. For the incident on Sunday, he was held on a $250,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

