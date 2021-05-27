Person hit by car in Hebron church parking lot

Connecticut State police say the crash happened in the parking lot of the Church of the Holy Family Thursday morning.

HEBRON, Conn. — Connecticut State police are asking the public for help in gathering information regarding a hit and run Thursday morning.

Police say the person was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Church of the Holy Family. The church parking lot is next to the Raymond Brook Preserve on Church Street in the town.

Officers are also asking the public to help them identify a person of interest regarding the crash.

The person of interest was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5'5", 135-140lbs, with black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a multi-colored poncho and black pants. Police added the woman may have been driving a black SUV.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and may have seen something, to call Detective Gorra at 860-848-6530 or Sgt Scavello at 860-848-6529.

