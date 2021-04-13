Person injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A person was taken to the hospital after a Tuesady night shooting.
Police say the shooting happened on Nelson and Main Street. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting and officers are investigating the scene. Police say the victim is a man in his 30's.
Over the weekend, a 3-year-old was shot and killed on Nelson Street.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.