Person injured in Hartford shooting

Police say the shooting happened on Nelson and Main Street. Over the weekend, a 3-year-old was shot and killed on Nelson Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A person was taken to the hospital after a Tuesady night shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on Nelson and Main Street. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and officers are investigating the scene. Police say the victim is a man in his 30's.

Over the weekend, a 3-year-old was shot and killed on Nelson Street.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.