Person killed in New Britain hit and run

Police say the incident happened in the area of East Street.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a hit and run Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of East Street on calls of a person hit by a car. That person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released yet by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain Police. East Street between Chestnut and Belden Street is closed.

