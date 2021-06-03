Person of interest identified in Molly Bish murder investigation

Molly Bish disappeared in 2000 from Comins Pond in Warren, where she worked as a lifeguard. Her remains were found three years later.

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police have identified Francis "Frank" P Sumner Sr. as a person of interest in the murder of 16-year-old Molly Bish.

The news comes just before the 21st anniversary of Bish's disappearance from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000, where she worked as a lifeguard.

Bish's remains were found in the woods of Whiskey Hill in nearby Palmer almost three years later.

Investigators cited new information in naming Sumner the person of interest. Sumner, who died in 2016, was active in Central Mass. between 1960 to 2016. He was known for operating auto repair shops in Spencer, Leicester, and Worcester areas.

Sumner lived in the Spencer area before his death.

Police are looking for tips from the public regarding information relative to Sumner's employment practices/personnel, associates, vehicles, travel, and any known habits.

Anyone with information regarding Sumner or the Molly Bish investigation is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.

