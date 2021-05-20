Person seriously injured in Norwalk shooting

Police say they responded to the area of Suncrest Road and found a gunshot victim. The person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police say they responded to the area of Suncrest Road and found a gunshot victim Thursday afternoon. Some officers on the scene helped the victim on the scene, while other officers began to search for suspects and evidence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police say the identity of the victim has not been released.

Police added they believe the shooting was a targeted shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Imparato at (203)854-3190 or by email at cimparato@norwalkct.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

