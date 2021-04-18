Person shot in leg, head in Bridgeport

Victim dropped at hospital may be related to ShotSpotter activation.

Officials in Bridgeport say one person was shot in the leg and the head Sunday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m., Bridgeport's Emergency Communications Center received a ShotSpotter alert for the 400 block of Shelton St near Kossuth Street. Around the same time, police were called to Bridgeport Hospital on a preliminary report of a person with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off by private party. Officials believe the two incidents may be related.

BPD responding to BPT Hospital on a preliminary report of a GSW party dropped off by private party. Incident may be connected to Shelton St ShotSpotter Alert. pic.twitter.com/GM1Vm2FTZi — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) April 18, 2021

So far, there is no word on the severity of the wounds or condition of the person shot.