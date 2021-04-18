Person shot in leg, head in Bridgeport

Officials in Bridgeport say one person was shot in the leg and the head Sunday afternoon.
At 3:47 p.m., Bridgeport's Emergency Communications Center received a ShotSpotter alert for the 400 block of Shelton St near Kossuth Street. Around the same time, police were called to Bridgeport Hospital on a preliminary report of a person with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off by private party. Officials believe the two incidents may be related.
So far, there is no word on the severity of the wounds or condition of the person shot.
This is a developing story; we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.