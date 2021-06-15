Police investigating a shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person was shot in New Haven Tuesday night in the area of Columbus Avenue.
Police say the road is closed for a couple of blocks. It is unclear the condition of the victim.
FOX61 has learned Mayor Justin Elicker will be heading to the scene to speak.
This is a developing story.
