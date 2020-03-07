2 suspects in connection with Massachusetts mall shooting in police custody

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A shooting occurred in the South Shore Plaza of Braintree, Mass. Friday evening. Braintree, Mass is directly south of Quincy, Mass.
One person was shot inside the mall and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Braintree police tweeted the mall was placed in lockdown, asking patrons to remain in the stores. It believed by officers the suspect or suspects ran away from the mall on foot. The surrounding neighborhoods have been urged to shelter in place and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.
Police did clear the scene and said they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. Police later announced two suspects were taken into custody.