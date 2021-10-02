Person stabbed at Southington Apple Harvest Fest, police say

Police responded to a large fight among juveniles.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in the area of the annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

Police tell FOX61 they responded to a call for a large fight in the festival grounds, and found a juvenile victim suffering from a laceration to the abdomen in the area of Berlin Avenue and Main Street (Route 10). That victim has been transported to an area hospital.

Another juvenile is in police custody.