Person stabbed at Southington Apple Harvest Fest, police say

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in the area of the annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
Police tell FOX61 they responded to a call for a large fight in the festival grounds, and found a juvenile victim suffering from a laceration to the abdomen in the area of Berlin Avenue and Main Street (Route 10). That victim has been transported to an area hospital.
Another juvenile is in police custody.
