Enfield police investigating stabbing at Enfield motel

ENFIELD, Conn. — An apparent stabbing is under investigation at an Enfield motel on Friday afternoon, and a suspect has been identified, police said.

Officers are on the scene at the Red Roof Inn and the victim is being treated, police said.

The female suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates as they're made available.

