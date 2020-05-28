x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

crime

Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia captured in Maryland

Manfredonia was captured by US Marshals Wednesday night. He is the suspect in a double homicide investigation.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Connecticut State Police confirmed Wednesday night that Peter Manfredonia was found in Maryland and is in police custody. 

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime was on the scene in Hagerstown, MD when Manfredonia was taken into custody.  

Manfredonia was taken into custody in the area of a Pilot truck stop by US Marshals and the Washington County Sheriffs Office. Sources tell FOX61 that police did not chase Manfredonia when he was caught. FOX61 has also learned more than one Connecticut State Police member took him into custody.

Connecticut State Police held a press conference in Hartford around 11:15 p.m. in front of Troop H State Police barracks. Police said Manfredonia could be facing state and federal charges, however, that remains to be determined. Officers found a gun in the area of his arrest they believe was used in the Derby homicide. No officers were hurt during the arrest. 

The Manfredonia family lawyer Micahel Dolan released a statement on behalf of the family saying they are relieved Peter "has brought this to a peaceful conclusion." 

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted about Manfredonia's capture thanking Connecticut and the surrounding state police departments for their work. 

Police will hold another press briefing on Thursday, May 28.

Post by hagerstownpd.

For a timeline of events in this case before capture click here.

RELATED: Multi-State Manhunt | Peter Manfredonia caught in Maryland and in police custody

RELATED: State Police call on Peter Manfredonia to end manhunt peacefully

RELATED: FOX61 Exclusive: Amid the manhunt, family of Ted DeMers says they can't begin 'healing process'

RELATED: Willington community comes together to remember Ted DeMers

RELATED: Father of missing homicide suspect had been arrested on sexual assault charges in April

RELATED: FOX61 Exclusive: Family talks about home invasion victim in Willington homicide case

RELATED: Manhunt Suspect: Who is Peter Manfredonia?

RELATED: 'He could hide in these woods forever' | Search for Peter Manfredonia intensifies in Pennsylvania