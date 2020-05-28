Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia captured in Maryland

Manfredonia was captured by US Marshals Wednesday night. He is the suspect in a double homicide investigation.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Connecticut State Police confirmed Wednesday night that Peter Manfredonia was found in Maryland and is in police custody.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime was on the scene in Hagerstown, MD when Manfredonia was taken into custody.

Manfredonia was taken into custody in the area of a Pilot truck stop by US Marshals and the Washington County Sheriffs Office. Sources tell FOX61 that police did not chase Manfredonia when he was caught. FOX61 has also learned more than one Connecticut State Police member took him into custody.

Connecticut State Police held a press conference in Hartford around 11:15 p.m. in front of Troop H State Police barracks. Police said Manfredonia could be facing state and federal charges, however, that remains to be determined. Officers found a gun in the area of his arrest they believe was used in the Derby homicide. No officers were hurt during the arrest.

The Manfredonia family lawyer Micahel Dolan released a statement on behalf of the family saying they are relieved Peter "has brought this to a peaceful conclusion."

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted about Manfredonia's capture thanking Connecticut and the surrounding state police departments for their work.