Plainfield man arrested on risk of injury to a child

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor on Tuesday after an investigation was conducted involving a 5-month-old.

Sean Holmes of Plainfield, 38, was arrested after an arrest warrant was submitted and granted on Tuesday. Holmes was taken into custody after resisting officers at his home, police said.

On August 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., the Plainfield Police Department received a report from DCF that a 5-month-old was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The reporter said the infant suffered from severe injuries believed to have happened in the Wauregan village of Plainfield. Detectives from the Plainfield Police Department responded to Hartford and interviewed the parties involved.

Police said they found the residence where the incident took place and a search and seizure warrant was executed with the Connecticut Police Eastern District Major Crime Unit.

Holmes was also charged with interfering with officers. Holmes is being held on a $500,000.00 court-set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on November 23, 2022.

