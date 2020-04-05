Plainfield PD: Man seen trying to start a fire in building, arrested for arson

Police went to an abandoned building on an alarm and smelled gasonline and something burnind

Plainfield Police made an arson arrest Saturday after officers reportedly caught a suspect during the act of starting a fire in an abandoned building.

According to police, members of the department observed concerned citizens on Prospect Street in Moosup while they were on patrol shortly after 10 p.m. Police said they were alerted of an alarm coming from an abandoned, boarded-up building located at 40-44 Prospect Street.

In a release, police said officers approached the building and observed a door had been removed and a door was open. An officer then saw someone, later identified as Roland Bourque III, 29, of Moosup, attempting to start a fire.

Officers said once they got inside the building, they could smell a strong odor of something burning and gasoline.

Police said Bourque disregarded the officers commands and ran into an unknown location inside the building. Officers said they found Bourque in the basement hiding under a staircase. They said he refused to exit and had to be extricated by officers. The suspect was then placed under arrest.

The Moosup Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and to help with looking for anybody else in the building.

Bourque was charged with Arson 3rd Degree, Interfering with Police, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bond at Plainfield Police department pending his arraignment at New London Superior Court on Monday, May 4, 2020.