Plainfield police make DUI arrest in front of their department sign demolished in crash

An investigation revealed the driver was allegedly traveling fast on Norwich Road before losing control of the car and crashing into the police department's sign.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police did not have to travel far to make a DUI arrest after a car crashed into the police station's sign on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers told police of a crash in front of the Plainfield Police Department just before 4 p.m.

Officers found a car with front end damage against the Plainfield; Police Department entrance sign.

Police matched the registration with the driver on the scene, identified as Mason Heath, 30, of the Central Village area of Plainfield.

An investigation revealed Heath was allegedly traveling fast on Norwich Road before losing control of the car and crashing into the sign and its base.

Police believed Health was under the influence. Heath took standardized field sobriety tests and did not pass them, according to police.

Heath was placed under arrest and refused to take breath tests during the booking process, police said.

Heath was charged with failure to maintain a proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast, and operating under the influence. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

