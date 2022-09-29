Plainville man who uploaded hundreds of images of minors to dark web pleads guilty

At the time of being charged, Kyle Fasold was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program in Plainville.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Plainville man pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses before a U.S. District Judge in Hartford on Thursday.

Kyle Fasold, 52, was originally charged on March 6, 2020, after an investigation revealed that he had uploaded images of child pornography to the dark web. HSI special agents, with the assistance of the Plainville Police Department and Connecticut State Police, executed a court-authorized search of his residence and took numerous electronic devices from it.

Analysis of the devices found that between June 2017 and February 2020, Fasold recorded at least 29 minors as well as several adults by placing video recording devices in locations where he knew minors would likely be partially or fully naked, including bathrooms in his residence, the girl's locker room in Plainville High School and the bathroom next to the coach's office in Plainville High School.

Fasold edited the videos and made approximately 391 images exhibiting the victim's private areas and uploaded them to the dark web. At the time, Fasold was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program in Plainville.

Fasold pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and one count of distribution of child pornography, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Judge Michael P. Shea scheduled sentencing for Dec. 22. Fasold has been detained since his arrest on March 6, 2020.

