Former Plainville youth swim program volunteer sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

Kyle Fasold placed recording devices in various locations and uploaded sexually explicit images and videos of minors and non-minors he received onto the dark web.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former youth swim program volunteer from Plainville was sentenced to 25 years for child exploitation offenses.

Kyle Fasold, 52, was sentenced in a Hartford courtroom to 300 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 6, 2020, an investigation revealed that Fasold had uploaded images of child pornography to the dark web.

HSI special agents, with the assistance of the Plainville Police Department and Connecticut State Police, executed a court-authorized search of Fasold’s residence and took numerous electronic devices.

Analysis of the devices found that between June 2017 and March 2020, Fasold recorded at least 36 minors, as well as several adults, by placing video-recording devices in places where he knew minors would likely be partially or fully naked, including bathrooms in his residence, the girl’s locker room in Plainville High School, and the bathroom next to the coach’s office in Plainville High School.

Fasold edited the videos to produce hundreds of images depicting lascivious displays of the victims’ genitals or pubic area and uploaded many of those images to the dark web.

At the time of all this happening, Fasold was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program in Plainville.

Investigators also found on Fasold’s devices a number of images and videos showing child sexual abuse that Fasold did not produce.

Fasold has been detained since his arrest on March 6, 2020. On September 29, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

“This defendant’s reprehensible conduct involved a tremendous violation of trust and the ultimate invasion of privacy,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery. “The many victims in this case, several of whom provided impact statements to the court and bravely spoke at today’s sentencing, will have to manage their trauma for the remainder of their lives. May this sentence serve as fair warning to anyone involved in this type of reprehensible behavior, and anyone who believes that they can engage in illicit dark web activity anonymously. Our law enforcement partners will find you and bring you to justice.”

“Fasold betrayed the trust of the families who put their children in his care,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Mathew Millhollin. “I hope this significant sentence brings a measure of justice to those he harmed with his crimes. This case was brought to light by the remarkable work of HSI’s cyber investigations. We will not cease in our efforts to track down predators like Fasold who victimize children.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.