Naugatuck Planet Fitness manager arrested for filming customer in changing room

The victim told police that when he went into the changing area, he looked up to the ceiling and noticed a male holding a cell phone recording.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Planet Fitness manager in Naugatuck has turned himself in to police after a report indicated he was recording a gymgoer in a changing area.

Police said at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 23-year-old Jordan Hill turned himself in on the active arrest warrant stemming from the voyeurism incident that happened on June 30. Police received a complaint on that date that the victim had been filmed after using a tanning booth at Planet Fitness at 1188 New Haven Rd.

The victim told police that when he left the tanning booth to go into the changing area, he looked towards the ceiling and noticed a male holding a cell phone recording him as he was still unclothed. The person recording was later identified by the victim as the store manager, Hill.

A gym-goer told FOX61 he did use the tanning booth once.

"There is an open ceiling but there is a top to it I thought," said Mason Kunz of Prospect.

Police reminded people to be more alert especially when they are in a changing area.

"Anytime people are out in public or even at the gym, tanning places, it’s always good to keep on who’s where and who’s doing what," said Officer Danielle Durette of the Naugatuck Police Department.

Hill's behavior has garnered mixed reactions.

"I think it’s disgusting, you know what I’m saying? When you have .. no matter if it’s a female or a man recording somebody that you don’t need to record for what? To get your kicks on? I don’t understand that," said Jose Feliciano of Naugatuck.

"He was actually really nice. Really cool. He talked to me - he actually helped me pay for my fitness membership so I could start it back up," added Kunz.

Hill was charged with Criminal Attempt at Voyeurism. He was released on a $20,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on October 19.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

