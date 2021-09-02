Plantsville man arrested on sexual assault, kidnapping charges

Police said a woman ran up to a bystander and asked for help.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Plantsville man was arrested Wednesday on a slew of charges including sexual assault and kidnapping, police said Thursday.

Jonathan Vose, 36, of the Plantsville section of Southington was arrested Wednesday and was charged with sexual assault with a firearm, kidnapping, strangulation, threatening, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police said they got a report around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning of a woman that had been violently sexually assaulted

A witness said a woman ran up to his truck asking for help, stating she had been assaulted. The woman had obvious injuries and was taken in for medical treatment, according to police.

Police said Vose and the victim knew each other. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Thursday.

