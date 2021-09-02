x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Plantsville man arrested on sexual assault, kidnapping charges

Police said a woman ran up to a bystander and asked for help.
Credit: FOX61
Southington Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Plantsville man was arrested Wednesday on a slew of charges including sexual assault and kidnapping, police said Thursday.

Jonathan Vose, 36, of the Plantsville section of Southington was arrested Wednesday and was charged with sexual assault with a firearm, kidnapping, strangulation, threatening, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

RELATED: Rocky Hill residents share concerns over carjackings and break-ins

Police said they got a report around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning of a woman that had been violently sexually assaulted

A witness said a woman ran up to his truck asking for help, stating she had been assaulted. The woman had obvious injuries and was taken in for medical treatment, according to police.

Police said Vose and the victim knew each other. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Thursday.

RELATED: Bus crash in Hamden leads to larceny arrest, more expected: police

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM