Police: 11-year-old boy performs CPR after mother is choked

The mother came to while the boy was resuscitating her. She later told officers that she could remember arguing with the suspect and lost consciousness.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police say an 11-year-old Bridgeport boy called 911 and then began performing CPR on his mother after she was choked into unconsciousness by a man who was already on probation for threatening and assault. 

The Connecticut Post reports that police responding to the boy’s 911 call Sunday found the 11-year-old performing CPR on his mother. The mother came to while the boy was resuscitating her. She later told officers that she could remember arguing with 37-year-old Israel Vargas and then losing consciousness.

Vargas was arrested on charges including first-degree strangulation. His attorney urged leniency for Vargas.

