Police: 11-year-old boy performs CPR after mother is choked

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Police say an 11-year-old Bridgeport boy called 911 and then began performing CPR on his mother after she was choked into unconsciousness by a man who was already on probation for threatening and assault.

The Connecticut Post reports that police responding to the boy’s 911 call Sunday found the 11-year-old performing CPR on his mother. The mother came to while the boy was resuscitating her. She later told officers that she could remember arguing with 37-year-old Israel Vargas and then losing consciousness.