PD: 13-year-old uses fake gun in Hamden robbery

The incident happened on July 18 in the area of Lexington Street. The New Haven resident was charged and released to his mother. The suspect is scheduled for court.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven resident was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery with a fake gun.

Police say they responded to a call of an armed robbery in the area of Lexington Street on July 18 in the early morning. Officers were told by two women that three men approached them and one of the men pointed a gun at them, demanding they turn over their belongings. A pocketbook was stolen.

One of the officers on the scene saw three teenagers running through the yards on Bradley Avenue. The officer was able to find one of the suspects hiding under a staircase in a backyard. The teenager had a Sig Sauer facsimile bb gun on them. Police say the two other suspects got away.