Man in critical condition after being shot at Union Station in New Haven

New Haven officials say there are searching for two suspects that fled the scene and all rail traffic has been suspended.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at Union Station in New Haven and the incident halted all rail traffic in the New Haven area on Wednesday night. Officials are now searching for two suspects involved.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said police received 911 calls at 8:39 p.m. about a person being shot on a train. Officers found a male victim suffering from multipe gunshot wounds on the platform and he was taken to a Yale New Haven Hospital. He's listed in critical condition.

Jacobson said they have reviewed footage that showed the incident being a possible dispute on the train that spilled onto the platform. Officers from multiple agencies secured the scene but footage showed a suspect fleeing onto a bus.

There is no immediate threat to the public but officials are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects. There were also no other injuries to any other passengers reported.

Jacobson said the train was a Metro North Train coming from New York.

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said that MTAPD is the lead investigative agency, joined on scene by Amtrak Police, New Haven PD and the Connecticut State Police.

Due to the incident, all rail traffic in the New Haven area was temporarily suspended due to police activity, according to Amtrak.

Minton said that service resumed at 10:37 p.m. with a departure from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.

DOT Commissioner Garrett T. Eucalitto said they have begun to unload passengers that have been held up at other stations and he expects full service within a half hour.

A FOX61 crew on the scene said that roads that were closed for the investigation have since been reopened to the public.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was also on the scene and said it is a "terrifying incident for everyone involved."

Elicker said New Haven police are working in support of the MTA which is the primary agency in the investigation and also urges witnesses to come forward.

