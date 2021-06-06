Police investigating two separate shootings in Hamden that left one dead and one injured

Officers have blocked off a Hamden Park Drive

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have confirmed they are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning in the Hamden Business Park.

Police said about 3:15a.m., while investigating a shooting that injured a man at a social club in town, Hamden Police Officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Hamden Park Drive. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous gunshot wounds. Hamden Fire Rescue rendered medical assistance. The man was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cruisers are on the scene and the street is closed.

Earlier, at 1:49 a.m., police were called to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of 940 Dixwell Avenue. They found a 29-year-old male was shot. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he underwent\ surgery. At least one motor vehicle was struck by bullets. Several gunshots were fired at the scene.

According to FOX61's Jill Konopka, there are evidence markers in between the two motorcycles, and three surrounding a black bag on the ground. The scene is near the Farmington Canal Greenway, and a business called Electronic Specialties of Connecticut Incorporated.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.