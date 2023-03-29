West Hartford police arrest man for allegedly shooting at a house

Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm among other crimes.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Police Department arrested a man for his alleged involvement in shooting at a house.

On March 12, police responded to an address in West Hartford for a late reported property damage complaint. Once the officers arrived, the found damage consistent with being struck by gunfire on a home. Police also found an unoccupied car at the home.

Police said the residence was believed to be occupied when the damage occurred, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

During the initial investigation, police identified Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, as a suspect. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on March 13. Cowan was charged with threatening in the second degree.

Cowan was arrested again on March 29 on an arrest warrant following continued investigation. The suspect was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal procession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He is held on a $350,000 court-set bond pending his arraignment in Hartford.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.