Police arrest two on drug charges at Manchester store

On Friday, police said executed a search and seizure warrant at Bro’s Mini Mart

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police have arrested two men on drug charges after a raid on a Manchester mini-mart.

Henry Mendez, 45, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of more than ½ ounce of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Operating a drug factory

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said during the search warrant execution, Antonio Flores, 42, was located within the establishment and charged with Possession of Fentanyl.

Police said The East Central Narcotics Task Force started an investigation into narcotics trafficking at Bro’s Mini Mart, located at 245 Spruce Street, Manchester. Investigators said Mendez, the owner/cashier, was the source of distribution for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana from the establishment.

On Friday, the ECNTF executed a search and seizure warrant and found approximately 24 grams of unpackaged fentanyl, 414 pre-packaged bags of fentanyl prepared for sale, approximately 36 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately three ounces of marijuana. Along with the narcotics investigators seized packaging material, scales, and nearly $5,000 of U.S. currency.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.