Police ask public for help in Durham car burglaries

DURHAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help to identify suspects in car burglaries.
Police say several cars were broken into on the morning of March 11 in Durham.
The thieves took credit cards, cash, and other valuables. A day earlier, a car was stolen from the same area.
Connecticut State Police released a video on their Facebook to help identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper O'Brien at Troop F at 860-399-2100.
