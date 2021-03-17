Police ask public for help in Durham car burglaries

Police say there were several cars broken into in the early morning of March 11.

DURHAM, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help to identify suspects in car burglaries.

Police say several cars were broken into on the morning of March 11 in Durham.

The thieves took credit cards, cash, and other valuables. A day earlier, a car was stolen from the same area.

Connecticut State Police released a video on their Facebook to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper O'Brien at Troop F at 860-399-2100.

---------------------------

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.