Middletown police arrest assault suspect after victim was left at ER

The victim suffered serious injuries, according to police, and had to be transferred from Middlesex to Hartford Hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police arrested a suspect after they said an assault victim with serious injuries was left by her attacker at an emergency room Saturday.

Police said a female assault victim with severe and extensive facial injuries was dropped off at the Middlesex Health emergency room by someone in a dark colored SUV, who then left the scene.

The warrant said she had just moved here from North Carolina and was at a party and was assaulted by her boyfriend, Kasime Leary, 39, of Ahoskie, North Carolina.

She was dropped off from a Jeep Patriot at the ER. Leary owns a Jeep Patriot. After initially saying someone else attacked her, eventually she told police the Leary had assaulted her.

Police said as a result of her injuries, the victim was later transferred to Hartford Hospital and admitted. Police issued a warrant for Leary for his role in the assault.

On Monday, detectives located Leary in the north end of Middletown.

According to police, Leary, who was operating a dark colored SUV, was taken into custody and charged with Assault 1st degree due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victim. Leary was held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to contact Detective Nate Peck at 860 638 4163.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.