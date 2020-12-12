Police concerned about juvenile crime spike amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut police chiefs say they're concerned about a spike in juvenile crime they believe is related to the coronavirus pandemic, as teens spend more time away from school because of remote learning.
The police chiefs of New Haven and Waterbury voiced their concerns Friday to Gov. Ned Lamont during a video conference discussion. They say there are alarming increases in car thefts, robberies, and shootings involving young people.
Also Friday, Lamont reported 36 more people in Connecticut have died from the virus since Thursday. And a judge has ordered the release of 17 inmates at the Danbury federal prison to protect them from the virus.