Police concerned about juvenile crime spike amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut police chiefs say they're concerned about a spike in juvenile crime they believe is related to the coronavirus pandemic, as teens spend more time away from school because of remote learning.

The police chiefs of New Haven and Waterbury voiced their concerns Friday to Gov. Ned Lamont during a video conference discussion. They say there are alarming increases in car thefts, robberies, and shootings involving young people.