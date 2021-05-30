Police cruiser vandalized in New Hartford

Police say someone used a large rock on Sunday morning.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The New Hartford Resident Troopers Office says it is currently investigating the vandalization of one of its police cruisers, and they need the public's assistance to identify the suspect.

Police say that on Sunday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., one of the police cruisers was found damaged at the New Hartford Resident Trooper's Office located behind the New Hartford Town Hall. The damage to the vehicle was caused by a boulder being thrown through the windshield, into the driver side door, and across the hood of the vehicle causing extensive damage.

Officer Berardinelli is currently looking for anyone that may have witnessed this intentional damage or knows the suspect that caused it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hartford Resident Troopers Office at (860)379-8621 and reference case #2100215794. All information will remain confidential.