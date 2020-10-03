Police: Dealers, players cheated casino out of over $100,000

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, three of the five people named in court documents have been charged to date with their involvement in illegal bets.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — According to court records, two blackjack players and three dealers conspired to cheat a Connecticut casino operated by the Mohegan tribe out of over $100,000 in 2018.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, three of the five people named in court documents have been charged to date with their involvement in illegal bets.

The Day reported Monday that former Mohegan Sun dealers Darius J. Rook and Aneesah Ahmad and player Victor Jesus Garcia have all pleaded not guilty to first-degree larceny and cheating at gambling.