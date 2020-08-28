Police identify teen suspect in vandalization of Glastonbury monument honoring fallen Marine

The monument is located at the Bell Street end of the Addison Bog Multi-use trail. Police say three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old juvenile suspect has been named as a suspect in connection with the recent vandalism of a monument for a local fallen marine.

Police say they have responded to several complaints of vandalism at the Sgt. David Coullard memorial over the past couple weeks.

The monument had three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over, and the large granite monument was knocked over and damaged. Sgt. Coullard was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.

Police say based on evidence gathered and information gathered from witnesses, the boy was responsible for the damage of the monument on multiple occasions.

Coullard, who grew up in Glastonbury, was among six Marines killed while on sniper duty northwest of Baghdad. Five of the Marines were from the same battalion in Ohio.

Coullard served in the Marines for ten years and decided to re-enlist after the September 11th terrorist attacks and volunteered to go to Iraq.

Coullard was 32 when he died. He graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1992.