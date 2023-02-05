Armed robbery at Frito-Lay Distribution Center under investigation

Police said members of the cleaning crew at the building were forced to the ground at gunpoint and their personal jewelry and cash were taken.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center.

At around 5:39 p.m., South Windsor police were called to the area of 160 Nutmeg Road South after reports of an armed robbery.

Police said members of the cleaning crew at the building were forced to the ground at gunpoint and their personal jewelry and cash were taken.

No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.