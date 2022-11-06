Large police presence on Berlin turnpike in Newington

Police are searching with a drone and dogs

NEWINGTON, Conn. — There is a large police presence near O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington late Sunday night after a reported shooting, police sources told FOX61 News.

A police source with knowledge of the situation said two people were shot – one is in critical condition. According to the source, a suspect has been taken into custody.

Additional information was not immediately available.

During the investigation, part of Route 5 was closed. The auto shop is located at the intersection of the Berlin Turnpike and Pane Road.

Connecticut State Police, along with Newington, Hartford, and West Hartford police, are involved in the investigation. K9 units and drones were used.

FOX61 News has a crew at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.