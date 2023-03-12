Man fatally shot at party: Hamden Police

The victim was identified as Anthony Pearson, 39, of New Haven.

HAMDEN, Conn. — One man is dead following a physical confrontation at a party on Saturday night.

At around 11:14 p.m., Hamden police were called to the area of Connolly Parkway for the report of a shooting with a victim involved. Police said the address is an industrial park containing several buildings and businesses.

Police determined that gunshots had been fired and a man was shot.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Firearms were located at the scene and have been seized as evidence.

No one has been charged in the shooting incident at this time, police said.

Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra commended not only the officers who rendered medical assistance and treatment to the victim, but also the bystanders who attempted life saving measures.

Those involved remained on scene and were interviewed by Hamden Police Department Detectives. At this time, we are not looking for anyone in connection to this incident.

