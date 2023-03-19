Waterbury police investigate fatal shooting

The victim was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

At around 8:47 p.m., police responded to the area of 300 Hill Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, officers located a man that sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755- 1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

