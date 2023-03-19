x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Waterbury police investigate fatal shooting

The victim was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.
Credit: FOX61
Waterbury Police Department patrol car

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening. 

At around 8:47 p.m., police responded to the area of 300 Hill Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim. 

At the scene, officers located a man that sustained a gunshot wound. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The victim was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755- 1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Witness of CT Rep. Comey's DUI accident, arrest shares story

Before You Leave, Check This Out